JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two hikers who were being kidnapped at gunpoint and held hostage on Friday morning.

It happened near Bear Creek Lake on the Fehringer Ranch Loop at 8:10 a.m.

According to interviews with deputies, the hikers, a husband and wife in their 40s and 50s, were walking when they came across a man kneeling down and tying his shoes. As the couple walked past the man, he confronted them and pulled out a handgun, according to the couple.

The suspect ordered the woman to the ground and put a nylon leash around her neck, according to JCSO. The man ordered the couple to follow him.

During the attempted kidnapping, the husband and wife realized they knew the suspect as 73-year-old Kerry Endsley. Endsley was not immediately recognizable to the couple as he had altered his physical appearance according to the couple.

Another hiker witnessed the kidnapping and called 911. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that the husband was able to disarm Endsley and flee the area, but Endsley was still at large.

“While they were walking, the husband was able to get the gun away from the suspect. That’s about the time that we arrived on scene,” Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley said.

Endsley was found a short distance away, and deputies confronted him at gunpoint. He failed to comply with commands from officers and pulled out a weapon. According to the sheriff’s office, the weapon was determined to be a stun gun.

One deputy fired a shot at Endsley but missed. A second deputy fired his Taser and struck him. Endsley was taken into custody and transferred to a local hospital for injuries from the Taser.

Jeffco investigators learned Endsley has a history of harassing women. He was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing and violation of a restraining order.

The husband and wife were not injured during the course of the kidnapping.