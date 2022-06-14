MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a pair of hikers found human remains near Manitou Springs in late May.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two people were hiking near Spruce Trail on May 29 near the water tower in the city, when they stumbled upon a partial human skull and other bone fragments.

After turning the remains over to the Manitou Springs Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Search and Rescue Team responded with cadaver dogs the next day. The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found surgical hardware associated with orthopedic repair, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to leave an anonymous tip in this active investigation.