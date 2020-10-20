Hikers and dogs rescued from Ice Fire near Silverton

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new wildfire, now burning 320 acres, broke out near the trailhead to Ice Lakes in the South Mineral Creek area of the San Juan National Forest near Silverton around 1 p.m. on Monday.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office handled evacuating hikers and campers near the trailhead. According to the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) of San Juan County, 23 hikers and three dogs were located above the trailhead and evacuated via helicopter.

The US Forest Service is managing the fire deploying helicopters, tanker planes and a hot shot squad.

Officials say there is no imminent threat of evacuation for Silverton/San Juan County residents but encourages them to be prepared. “It is good to be prepared given the proximity of the Ice Fire,” OEM of San Juan County officials said.

Smoke will be visible from Durango, Silverton and other surrounding areas including on Highway 550, officials say. They encourage travelers not to stop to observe as it will disrupt traffic for emergency vehicles and other travelers.

Officials said to make sure to sign up for Public Alerts to receive emergency notifications on Nixle by texting 81433 to 888-777.