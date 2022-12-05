GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews helped rescue a hiker who triggered an avalanche on Saturday and became stranded.

The 19-year-old man from Indiana had strayed from the Mount Flora trail, near Colorado Mines Peak and north of Berthoud Pass, and triggered an avalanche in deep snow, according to Grand County Search and Rescue. The avalanche carried the hiker at least 40 feet.

Avalanche danger does not only affect skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, the rescue group stressed.

“Hikers and snowshoers are also susceptible to being caught, injured or killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And we’ll say it again – being prepared with emergency gear and extra clothing could save your life in the event of a backcountry emergency,” the group said in a Facebook post. “As always, there is never a charge for our service.”

Avalanche danger in Colorado

After the avalanche, the man hiked downhill toward the highway. But he called for help just before 4 p.m., when he realized he could not make it.

A total of 13 rescuers responded, and teams reached the man just after 6 p.m. and gave him snowshoes to walk out. The crews were done in the field by 7 p.m.

Rescue crews believe the avalanche was on the left flank of the Mine 2 avalanche slide path. A video from the hiker shows the view where he came to rest, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Avalanche danger at the time was listed as “considerable.”

Meanwhile, avalanche warnings are in place throughout Colorado. The high country will see more snow showers into Tuesday, increasing avalanche danger for the central and northern mountains.

An avalanche warning is in place through Wednesday with an avalanche watch for parts of the southern mountains into Tuesday.