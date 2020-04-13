Hiker rescued, one person found dead in Mesa County canyon

MESA COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) – A 31-year-old hiker and 2 dogs were rescued on Friday, April 10 after spending several days lost in the canyons of Mesa County. The hiker was seeking help for his friend, who died after falling down a canyon.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Bureau of Land Management responded to a call from a group of hikers who spotted smoke and heard a person yelling.

Mesa County Search and Rescue crews found the hiker by helicopter in a remote location and rough terrain. He was physically exhausted and dehydrated, but otherwise in good health.

Rescue crews found the body of a 32-year-old man roughly one mile from the initial rescue site in Mee Canyon. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office reports he died instantly when he fell, the death was determined to be an accident.

The helicopter crew also rescued 2 dogs, which had minor injuries. They fell into the canyon with the man who died.

The two hikers had been visiting national parks. They had day packs with water and snacks but didn’t have a cell phone signal to call for help.

More than 30 search and rescue volunteers were involved with 2 day mission, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, Centurylink, Mesa County Animal Services, veterinarians from Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate program and the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.