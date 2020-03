BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 25-year-old female was rescued from the Mallory Cave Trail on Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a call of a female having a medical issue approximately one half mile up the trail from the trailhead.

Personnel contacted the female and her friend, and transported the female to an awaiting ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

No further information was given on the status of the female’s condition.