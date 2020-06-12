Hiker rescued from Anne U. White trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – An injured hiker was rescued from the Anne U. White trail on Friday .

The Boulder County Communications Center said they received a call just before 1:00 p.m. stating that a 47-year-old woman was injured when she fell on the trail.

The woman sustained several non-life-threatening injuries.

Search and rescue teams found the injured hiker approximately 1.2 miles from the trail head.

They completed a wheeled litter evacuation from the trail to the trail head. She was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The entire rescue took approximately three hours to complete.