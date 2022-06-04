COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue members are scouring the area of Culebra Peak for a missing 69-year-old hiker.

The group posted on its Facebook page asking any of the 16 hikers who climbed the peak on Friday to contact them.

“There is currently a missing hiker and we are trying to gather as much information as possible. If you were on Culebra on this day, please email alamosavolunteersar@gmail.com,” the post reads.

AVSAR President Crystal Wilson said the hiker was last seen near the summit of Culebra Peak on Friday but did not specify the time of day. Cañon City Helitack and the Multi-Mission Aircraft are assisting in the search as well as multiple teams on the ground.