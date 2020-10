EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a hiker who went missing near Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

The sheriff’s office said Paul Berdaus, 71, went hiking with his dog around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Berdaus was wearing a red sweatshirt. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Alpine Rescue is assisting the sheriff’s office in the search.

If you see Berdaus, call 303-271-0211.