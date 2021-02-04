Hiker missing from Hessie Trailhead near Nederland

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a rescue operation is underway for a hiker who went missing near Nederland on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of 27-year-old male hiker who was overdue from a hiking trip.

The missing male from Arvada went hiking at around 9:30 a.m. He departed from the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland where his vehicle was later found. A cell phone ping put his phone near the continental divide trail at around noon, according to BCSO.

Members from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group began to search for the missing man,, including rescuers deployed on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the teams covered a large area of terrain. Five teams of rescuers were deployed and worked through the night.

High winds and weather conditions have made rescue efforts unfavorable, according to BCSO.

BCSO said the search is ongoing and will continue into the daylight hours.