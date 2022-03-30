EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — El Paso County Search and Rescue is searching for a hiker missing after attempting to summit Pikes Peak on Monday.

The hiker has been identified by his family as Michael Ransom.

Ransom’s sister shared in a Facebook post that his last known location was four miles from the summit of Pikes Peak at 10 p.m. on Monday.

El Paso County SAR said they searched for Ransom on Tuesday night along Barr Trail but did not successfully locate him.

A larger team is expected to search for Ransom on Wednesday, and they will use air assets to assist in the search if weather allows.

Ransom’s sister shared the following post on Facebook at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday:

My brother went on a hike for his birthday. They can’t find him. He hasn’t responded since 10 (Monday) last night. The weather is so bad they closed the roads. I want to throw up. I keep getting asked, so to edit, his last location was 4 miles from the summit at Pikes Peak last (Monday) night at 10. He was sick from elevation sickness or a migraine but said he was good in his tent. He planned on taking the train down, but they canceled due to weather concerns. His train ride was scheduled for 3:30. My mom called the train and they said they called at 1:30 and his phone appeared dead. He hasn’t talked to me since last night and that isn’t normal. We message each other multiple times an hour pretty much every day. He was conserving battery but he still sent me updates every few hours yesterday. He was surprised the service was so good. He was most likely going to head for Camp Barr since the train isn’t working today. He is so resourceful and smart. My mom has contacted phone company to ping, there are cops at his hotel, and rangers have looked via helicopter for at least 3 hours and can’t find him. He is my very best friend. Halie Ransom

If you see Ransom or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact El Paso County SAR at 719-635-9400.