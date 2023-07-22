DENVER (KDVR) — A hiker fell to their death in Pitkin County on Saturday morning.

At 10:57 a.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a Garmin inReach SOS alert about an injured hiker.

The hiker had fallen down a gully and over a cliff between Heckart Pass and Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a press release.

Multiple agencies responded in an effort to rescue the injured hiker. Mountain Rescue Aspen was in communication with the hiker’s friend via Garmin inReach, and found the hiker using an unmanned aerial vehicle, according to a press release.

CareFlight of the Rockies took MRA members to the hiker where they confirmed that the hiker had died from his injuries.

The High Altitude Aviation Training Site of the Colorado Army National Guard also responded, providing a rotary aircraft and additional helping hands, eventually bringing back the MRA members from the field.

In a reminder to those enjoying the backcountry areas, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said “It is invaluable to have an emergency communication device at all times.”