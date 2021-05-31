Hiker dies from fall in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 29-year-old died while hiking alone on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge, which is about 3.5 miles north of Telluride.
Patrick Eells was reported missing at 11 p.m. on Sunday after telling his girlfriend he was going to hike from Telluride and run on Sneffels Highline and possibly summit Mt. Emma.
A search and rescue crew was launched early on Monday morning. Eells was found dead by crews at 2 p.m., he suffered from traumatic injuries.
San Miguel County Sheriff Masters said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life.”
Below are images of search and rescue and recovery mission, provided by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office: