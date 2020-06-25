Hiker dies after falling 30 feet in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after sustaining a serious head injury during a fall near South Boulder Peak, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, it was notified of two hikers — a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — who were stranded near the summit of the mountain during a thunderstorm.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the area.

The woman said the rocks near the summit were slippery from rain, making it difficult to descend.

While climbing down, the woman fell and sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The man then tried to come help her. While trying to reach her, he fell about 30 feet and suffered a life-threatening head injury.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene. Both hikers were taken to a hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter.

The man later died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the entire rescue effort took about 10 hours.

The sheriff’s office and Flight for Life were assisted by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Rocky Mountain Fire, and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.