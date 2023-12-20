DENVER (KDVR) — A construction worker who was literally within inches of losing his life spoke with FOX31 after being trapped by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

That Denver man was working along a major interstate when things went terribly wrong.

Pedro Flores Mora described the moment he found himself nearly being squeezed to death after he was pinned between his work truck and a dump truck.

It happened at an interchange for Interstate 76 and Interstate 270 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

“When that happened, I went like (ouch) I was like oh my god something press to my chest like ah man,” Mora said.

Mora says he was part of a contracted crew repairing a barricade during an emergency closure when a large dump truck illegally entered a blocked-off construction zone.

Mora and other crew members were repairing the barricade in a sealed-off area.

“We were screaming at the driver to get their attention and we were pointing to get out, get out, go back to the live traffic (lane),” Mora said.

To make matters worse, Mora says, the truck took off, and did not stop.

“I screamed to him (coworker) go get the plate number,” Mora said. “‘He hit me! He hit me! He saw me!’ I was between my door and his truck and he didn’t care he continued going.”

Construction zones have been proven to be deadly.

So far this year, 13 people have been killed in construction zones in Colorado, compared to eight last year.

The deaths include both work crews and people in vehicles.

Mora is speaking out hoping drivers will understand the importance of staying out of blocked-off areas.

“They don’t care if we are doing something or not they only care to go, get to point A to point B. They don’t think about the workers walking on foot,” Mora said.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol said investigators have spoken with the driver of the dump truck, who will be facing charges of hit-and-run and reckless endangerment.