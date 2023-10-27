DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Highway 13 was closed in both directions Friday after a semi-truck hauling cattle rolled over.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in around 1:22 p.m. and 93 head of cattle were being transported before the crash.

Some livestock died and some were injured, but those numbers were not immediately available. CSP said the driver was not injured.

Crews set up a corral in the area to round up the cattle. The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office said the closure was just south of Craig at mile marker 77.

CSP estimated that the road would reopen before 6 p.m.