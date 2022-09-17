THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure of Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.

According to the Thornton Police Department, at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, an adult male bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in the crash.

What led up to this crash, as well as the identities of those involved have not been released.

For the time being, TPD is asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes, specifically York Street and Holly Street.

FOX31 will update this story with details as they are made public.