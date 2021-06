WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A serious crash has closed Colorado Highway 66 in both directions near Weld County Road 11.

The crash happened before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. It is not known if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as we learn new details.