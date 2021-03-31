Highway 66 closed in both directions due to fatal crash

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol announced Highway 66 is closed in Longmont at Pace and Sundance due to a fatal crash.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan. The driver of the sedan was a 16-year-old boy who died as a result of the crash. It’s unknown if there was anyone else in the car.

The road will likely be closed down for several hours for clean-up and an investigation.

They are advising drivers to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.