LAPORTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says a semi rollover and hazmat clean up has closed Highway 287 at Ted’s Place.

The rollover happened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

CSP said Highway 287 north of Fort Collins is closed from Ted’s Place to the Wyoming border.

The highway is expected to remain closed until around 10 a.m., according to CSP.

There is no word if anyone was injured.