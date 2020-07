Highway 24 from the Cave of the Winds around 9 a.m. Friday. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Highway 24 is closed west of Manitou Springs due to a homicide investigation, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure is between Cave of the Winds Road and Wellington Road, near the Waldo Canyon trailhead.

Location of closure:

Deputies said a body was found along the highway. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

Body found on Highway 24 a homicide. Media staging will be at Cave of the Winds Parking lot. pic.twitter.com/yrzUA2hfTC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.