Highway 14 closed in Weld County after double fatal crash

A crash on CO 14 in Weld County killed two women on Wednesday morning.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two women died in a truck vs semi crash early this morning on Highway 14 in Weld County.

According to a state trooper who responded to the crash, both the driver and passenger in the truck died after colliding with the semi.

One woman was from Fort Collins, the other from Oregon. The semi driver is reported to be conscious and speaking. There is no confirmation of the injuries the semi driver suffered.

CO 14 is closed in both directions after a fatal crash. Courtesy: CDOT COtrip

CO 14 is currently closed in both directions west of Ault due to crash cleanup.