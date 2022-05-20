GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu was discovered after two stray ducklings died suddenly at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

The results were provided by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Friday. The shelter is working with the Colorado State Veterinarian and the United States Department of Agriculture to follow protocol after the positive case was detected.

The shelter said it will not accept any birds, including chickens, ducks, geese, or exotic birds for at least 14 days.

“Avian influenza has a high mortality rate and flock owners should actively monitor their birds for clinical signs of HPAI, such as ruffled feathers or swelling and purple discoloration of the comb, wattles, eyelids and legs,” State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin said. “Anyone who notices any signs of illness or disease in their flocks should immediately notify the State Veterinarian’s office at 303.869.9130.”

The Colorado Department of Agriculture said there is a 90-100% death rate once the animal gets HPAI and usually dies within a few days.

Three ducks, a chicken and a pigeon at the shelter were euthanized after the positive test came back, and three goslings that were exposed were euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Additional information about HPAI can be found on the CDA’s website.