Highlands Ranch woman arrested in newborn’s death

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Highlands Ranch woman has been arrested in the 2020 death of her newborn child.

Peyton Green, 20, was transported from Wyoming to the Douglas County jail on Tuesday to face counts of of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempting to influence a public servant, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held without bond.

Court records show Kevin Flesch enrolled as Green’s attorney in the case, over which 18th Judicial District Judge Patricia Herron presides.

Yearlong investigation leads to arrest

The investigation began more than a year ago, on Sept. 28, 2020, when deputies responded to a hospital where staff reported a woman suffering a medical emergency may have just given birth but did not have a newborn with her, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home and found the dead infant’s body.

A year later, detectives got an arrest warrant for Green, and she was arrested in Wyoming on Sept. 30, the release stated.