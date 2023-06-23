HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — It was a busy day in the Northridge neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. Homeowners, friends, family and tree-cutting services spent the day cutting and removing debris left by the tornado.

Friday morning life was anything but normal. It is not often a tornado comes to town. Schools, homes, vehicles and trees, lots of trees, were ripped from the earth like dandelions.

In the Northridge neighborhood is a tale of two homes. One with extensive tree damage, the other unscathed.

Resident Patty Comer watches crews wasting no time in cutting and removing her much beloved front yard ash tree. The removal will cost her around $1,500.

“I was sad to see my ash go,” Comer said.

Right next door to Comer lives Dakota Verlezza who was shocked to see his neighborhood when he came home last night.

“Oh man. It looked like what you see on TV in other states. I’ve never seen anything like that and I’ve lived here for 32 years,“ Verlezza said.

Even though Verlezza’s home is right next door to Comers, just a matter of feet, his home was unscathed by the tornado.

Verlezza says life goes on and decided to have a garage sale as planned.

“I can’t really explain it, and things that are unexplainable usually have to be left up to something, you know, bigger than us,” Verlezza said.