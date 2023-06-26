Repair and cleanup after the day after a tornado went through Highlands Ranch on June 22, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Days after a tornado damaged homes, tore down trees and knocked over fences in Highlands Ranch, the sheriff’s office was responding to reports of scammers.

According to a tweet, the DougCo sheriff was alerted about people trying to take advantage of impacted homeowners.

If you believe you’re being targeted or have seen a potential scammer, you should contact the non-emergency dispatch line for your local police department. In this case, the number for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is 303-660-7500.

If possible, getting the license plate number for a vehicle the suspected scammer is in will help police track them down and determine their legitimacy.

The tweet included reminders from the United Way about disaster scammers and red flags to look out for:

One-day-only discounts

Aggressive sales pitches

Requirement of upfront payment

You’ve never heard of the company, and it does not have a local physical address

They cannot produce a business license or written information about the company

They don’t have references but offer vague endorsements from neighbors a few streets over from your street

Additionally, if you’re planning to file an insurance claim you should have an adjuster come look at the damage before any work is done. They will also have a list of approved repair companies.

You should expect a legitimate contractor to provide a written estimate that can be reviewed before any contract is signed. Use this part of the process to check with the Better Business Bureau on the contractor’s history and get additional quotes to compare.

The final warning is about paying up front. First, you should never pay until materials are delivered to your home and second a deposit should not exceed 25% of the total estimate.