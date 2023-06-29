HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Teams of are going door to door to assess damage from last week’s tornado.

They are trying to put a dollar value on how much damage was caused by storms last week. The effort includes Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and workers with the Office of Emergency Management.

“We roll up all the data and give it to the state. The state then gives it to FEMA, which then uses it to determine our eligibility for a presidential declaration of disaster,” said Debrah Schnackenberg, director of the Douglas County OEM.

Crews were going through the hardest-hit areas and looking for homes with signs of damage. They are specifically looking for structures with things like damaged roofs and broken windows.

Tornado caught on home camera video in Highlands Ranch (Credit: Karl Flick)

Homes damaged, 16,000 trees lost from tornado

The goal is to see if there is enough damage in the Highlands Ranch area to qualify for a National Disaster Declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s the area that was hardest hit. In addition to the damaged homes, 16,000 trees were lost from the storm’s winds.

For homeowners to be considered for federal assistance, certain financial loss and damage thresholds have to be met in the areas hit by the storm. FOX31 was told it’s the reason teams are canvassing neighborhoods.

These assessments are a necessary step in evaluating the impact of the tornado and the process of asking for a federal disaster declaration, according to the OEM. There are several financial requirements that must be met to be considered for a declaration.

“We’ll easily make our threshold. I’m quite sure we’ve exceeded it already. The question is what are the total damages that we can roll up to the state level — to help the state make the threshold level,” Schnackenberg said.

The assessment officers are not expecting to go to every damaged home. They are stopping at some of the homes they see to get a big picture of the damage.

The teams are expected to be back in Highlands Ranch neighborhoods on Friday.