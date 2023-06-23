DENVER (KDVR) — After a tornado ripped through Highlands Ranch Thursday afternoon, one neighborhood didn’t let the storm slow it down.

The Timberline Ridge subdivision decided it was not going to let the damage and trauma of the tornado keep it from canceling “Food Truck Friday.”

The subdivision’s home owners association vice president, Jolanta Deutsch, was glad the community came together to help each other with cleanup and keeping each other’s spirits up.

“The show must go on! The weather is gorgeous!” Deutsch said.

Food Truck Friday includes a truck with New York City cuisine named Big Apple Bodega which was a welcomed sight for residents in the area.

“Any opportunity we have, to bring the neighborhood together, and have that community spirit, is, uh, what we’re all about,” Deutsch said.

And as everyone knows, food is good for the soul.