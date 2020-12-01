Highlands Ranch man creates device for safe hugs; Wants to share it with others

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — For months, many people have gone without seeing their loved ones. During the holidays, that can be very difficult and isolating. So how does a hug sound?

A Highlands Ranch man has come up with a device he says allows for safe hugs. He isn’t selling them or asking for money, he just wants to share his plans with others.

He calls it “The Hugger.” You can see his full instructions on how to build it below:

“I just think there’s, there’s such a need. And, uh, there’s so many people that haven’t been able to hug their loved one for so many months,” said Chan Timmons, creator of “The Hugger.” “And I just think, you know, if we could just get anybody that wants to do this, I mean, it could be a neighbor that says I’ve got time, you know, and they could just mass produce them themselves. Somebody maybe retired that has the time to do it.”