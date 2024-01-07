LONE TREE, Colo. — Eyes all over the country will be watching the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday when the University of Michigan takes on the University of Washington.

“It’s obviously the biggest game of the year,” Drake Nugent, #60 and center for the University of Michigan football team said. “I just try and stay calm.”

Nugent was born and raised in Lone Tree, Colorado, and started his career in football at a young age.

“I played for the Warriors, I played on the Highlands Ranch Mustangs,” Nugent said, “then I went to Highlands Ranch and obviously that was kinda the come up in the hometown.”

Nugent went to all Douglas County Schools starting at Eagle Ridge Elementary, then to Cresthill Middle School before eventually making it to Highlands Ranch High School.

“I was debating going to Highlands Ranch or Valor Christian but all my friends went to Highlands Ranch,” Nugent said. “I met them in middle school so I didn’t want to leave them, I still talk to them all the time.”

After graduating from Highlands Ranch High School, Nugent went to Stanford where he played for four years. He graduated early and was able to transfer to the University of Michigan to continue playing football.

“I was able to transfer here for my fifth year and I’ve been here ever since,” Nugent said.

He said at the start of the season with Michigan, they played smaller schools and weren’t the team’s best games. But he said things started rolling and the team started winning.

“Then come November with Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa, those were crucial for us to win and it showed how tight we are as a unit,” Nugent said.

Nugent playing center helped the team win the Rose Bowl game against Alabama on Jan. 1 this year.

On Friday, FOX31 talked to Nugent, who said he’s just getting ready and rested for the big game.

“I want to sit down in bed unless I’m at practice or watching film,” Nugent said.

His family in Colorado is headed to Houston over the weekend to cheer him on.

“We are getting ready for this Washington team Monday and hopefully we go out and win,” Nugent said.

Right now he said his focus is on the game on Monday, but he said the plan after is to continue playing football in the future.

“My plan is to go to Dallas and start training for the draft,” Nugent said. “I haven’t officially declared yet but that’s kind of my plan right now.”

Here is a full list of football players from across Colorado playing in the big game Monday:

Michigan:

– Drake Nugent (Highlands Ranch)

– Reece Attebery (Eaglecrest)

– Andrew Gentry (Columbine)

– Hayden Moore (Regis Jesuit)

– Connor Jones (Palmer Ridge)

Washington:

– Roger Rosengarten (Valor)

– Zach Henning (Grandview)

Nugent said he has great memories from growing up in Colorado and knows it’s a place he will always get to call home.