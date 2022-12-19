HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A heavily involved house fire in Douglas County has left one family displaced before the holidays.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 early Monday morning when they saw that the front of the house was on fire.

When crews arrived at the home located on West Highlands Ranch Parkway and Lucent Boulevard, they were met with heavy smoke and fire spreading throughout the home.

A family is displaced after a fire tore through a Highlands Ranch home. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

SMFR said that the family was able to evacuate from the home and one cat was rescued. Unfortunately, one cat is still unaccounted for.

At 5:35 a.m., crews said the fire was under control and that no other injuries were reported. Firefighters are continuing to mop up hotspots around the home.

SMFR said the family has been displaced and the cause of the fire has not been determined.