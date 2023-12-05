DENVER (KDVR) — On Sunday, a Highlands Ranch family was featured in a televised competition for their heavily decorated home that is covered in thousands of Christmas lights.

The house is bedazzled head to toe in Christmas lights. Every inch of space on the front of the house has either a green, red or white light.

The family coined the home “The Hazard’s Gingerbread House.”

While they’ve been decorating the house for years, this year took the competition to a whole new level.

The Hazard family was selected as one of four families nationwide to compete in “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

The Hazard’s Gingerbread House (Courtesy of the Hazard family)

The show judges four family homes across the country and decides which house is the best-decorated home. The winner receives a cash prize of $50,000.

On Sunday, the Hazard family’s episode aired.

The show films a behind-the-scenes look at the setup of the iconic house.

“I would describe my Dad’s work on the house as methodical, incredibly precise and a little mad,” said daughter Emily Hazard on the show’s preview.

For the Christmas tree displays alone, which take up a small portion of the front yard, it takes about 30 to 40 hours.

With countless hours of setup and over 10.000 paper clips, you can watch the house come to life on the show.

Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, the Hazards didn’t win, but you can still see their amazing home in action on season 11, episode two.