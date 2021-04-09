Highlands Ranch doctor indicted with stealing almost $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

DENVER (KDVR) — Doctor Francis Joseph of Highlands Ranch is being indicted after allegedly stealing close to $300,000 from COVID-19 relief programs.

After relinquishing control of his former medical clinic, Springs Medical Associates, Joseph began filing for different COVID-19 related federal loans. In addition, he filed for bankruptcy. All of this was done under the clinic’s name, unknown to the clinic.

According to the U.S. Justice Department news release, once the clinic received these loans, Joseph allegedly transferred the money into several personal bank accounts, one being under a family member’s name. However, he was the only one to have access to this account.

Joseph received $118,000 of COVID-19 relief funding and a $179,999 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program on behalf of his former clinic. He allegedly diverted these funds to several personal bank accounts as well. In addition, the news release states Joseph wired funds from his former clinic to his personal bank accounts without permission.

The news release said Joseph used the diverted funds for travel expenses and home improvements.

Joseph is charged with theft in connection with healthcare, theft of government property, wire fraud and making false statements in connection with a bankruptcy proceeding. If Joseph is convicted, he faces up to 10 years per count of theft, 20 years for wire fraud and five years for false statements in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Joseph is due in court May 25.