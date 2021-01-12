Highlands Ranch couple donating dozens of handmade desks to anyone who needs one

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A retired couple wanting to help get school kids back to some kind of normalcy are making school desks with chairs, and donating them to anybody who wants one.

Deb and Don Lewis have been married for nearly 45 years. They have known each other since kindergarten.

“My father was a carpenter, her dad was a plumber, so they knew each other and we knew each other and we just kind of grew up that way,” said Don Lewis.

Since the COVID-19 lockdowns, Deb knew Don was not just going to sit this one out.

“Well, if he did, he was going to drive me nuts, so I had to think of something for him to do,” said Deb Lewis.

When Deb got the idea from social media, Don went to work with his hands, some power tools and his handyman skills. Now, Don and Deb Lewis are making and giving school desks to anyone who wants one. All you have to do is ask.

During normal times, kids cannot wait to leave their desks. Now, they can’t wait to get back.

“Kids like to have a place that’s theirs, and sitting at the kitchen table, that’s not theirs,” said Don Lewis.

Since Thanksgiving 2020, Don has been working full-time, eight hours a day, making desks.

“I take my full-hour lunch,” said Don Lewis, laughing.

So far, Deb and Don Lewis — using their own money — made and gave away 40 school desks.

Six-year-old Hudson made a card to say thanks for his.

“Hudson wanted to let me know that he was 6 and 3/4 in 2021 and that’s what he did. He put a picture of himself out on the front,” said Don Lewis.

Who would have thought that something as simple as a small, wooden school desk can give so many kids and parents comfort? Deb and Don Lewis did.

For more information about donating a desk or funds for the project, email: deblewis23@hotmail.com