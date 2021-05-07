Highlands Ranch center honors STEM school shooting victims in day of remembrance

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — The STEM Center for Strength in Highlands Ranch is hosting a day of commemoration for those impacted by the STEM school shooting.

Today marks two years since the Highlands Ranch STEM school shooting, where one student was killed and eight students were injured.

The STEM Center for Strength is holding a day-long event aimed to help the community heal on the anniversary of the shooting. There will also be an afternoon event taking place at Civic Green Park.

The activities will include visiting with therapy dogs, art expression stations and a luncheon with Frank DeAngelis, former principal of Columbine high school and school safety advocate.

Courtesy: STEM Center for Strength

The STEM Center for Strength event begin at 10 a.m. today. The event held at Civic Green Park is open to the public, and begins at 1 p.m. For more information on the commemoration events, call 720-980-5761 or visit stemcenterforstrength.org.