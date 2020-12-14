Highland Hills Golf Course closed until Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreak

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley will be closed until Tuesday for cleaning due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The City of Greeley issue the following statement in a press release on Monday:

“Multiple golf course employees tested positive for COVID-19 within a two-week window and following state guidelines city officials shut down the facility. Anyone who visited Highland Hills Golf Course within the last two weeks may have been exposed. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested.”

Golfers should check Highland Hills Golf Course for information on scheduling tee times.