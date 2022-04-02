DENVER (Stacker) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Denver using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Edge Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241

#29. Angelo’s Taverna

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806

#28. WaterCourse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1467

#27. Sam’s No. 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,085 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202-2343

#26. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711

#25. Cru

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1442 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705

#24. Tacos Tequila Whiskey

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1514 York St, Denver, CO 80206-1425

#23. Sassafras American Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3927 W 32nd Ave West Highland, Denver, CO 80212

#22. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 N Colorado Blvd. Suite A, Denver, CO 80206

#21. Work and Class

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2500 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2274

#20. Tavernetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901

#19. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (959 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St Suite 150, Denver, CO 80202-1047

#18. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6439 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80222

#17. Marco’s Coal-Fired

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016

#16. Lucile’s Creole Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 276 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209-1813

#15. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,646 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2262 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2019

#14. ChoLon Modern Asian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625

#13. Rioja

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,924 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1431 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704

#12. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 141 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1549

#11. Guard and Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658

#10. Hops and Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3920 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2114

#9. Barolo Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328

#8. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

#7. Avelina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1517

#6. Root Down

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,456 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3507

#5. Sushi Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (864 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

#4. Fruition Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,016 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-3453

#3. Izakaya Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

#2. Tables

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2267 Kearney St, Denver, CO 80207-3921

#1. Corinne

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (442 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1455 California St Le Meridien Hotel, Denver, CO 80202

