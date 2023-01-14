TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 08: A charming and refreshing break in Guarene, Piemonte. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations.

Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Denver has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Denver using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. D Bar Denver

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 494 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1312

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Elway’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (649 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2500 E 1st Ave Cherry Creek, Denver, CO 80206-5633

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Texas de Brazil – Denver

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8390 E Northfield Blvd Ste 1800, Denver, CO 80238-3531

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Tavernetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (514 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Linger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,014 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2030 W 30th Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3882

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Angelo’s Taverna

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Mercantile Dining and Provision

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1705 Wynkoop St Ste 155, Denver, CO 80202-2197

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. ChoLon Modern Asian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (673 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Cherry Creek Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 184 Steele St, Denver, CO 80206-5216

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. North Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 190 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206-5675

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Root Down

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Cru

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1442 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. The Kitchen American Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (655 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1560 Wazee St., Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Avelina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1517

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Maggiano’s Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,549 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 16th St Pavilions Mall, Denver, CO 80202-4265

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Edge Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Shanahan’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5085 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237-2712

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Bistro Vendome

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1420 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Panzano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,694 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (938 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1465 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Fruition Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,019 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-3453

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Guard and Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (890 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Corinne Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1455 California St Le Meridien Hotel, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Barolo Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Izakaya Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Rioja

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,946 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1431 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704

– Read more on Tripadvisor



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.