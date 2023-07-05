Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Denver using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

#17. I Scream Gelato – Lowry

– Rating: 4.5/5 (82 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 63 North Quebec St Ste 109 Denver, CO 80224

– Categories: Gelato, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#16. Sweet Action

– Rating: 4.5/5 (46 reviews)

– Address: 1061 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#15. Heaven Creamery Cherry Creek

– Rating: 4.5/5 (70 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 299 Milwaukee St Denver, CO 80206

– Categories: Gelato, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Waffles

#14. Sweet Cow

– Rating: 4.5/5 (213 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1882 Old S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Food Trucks

#13. The Inventing Room Dessert Shop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (332 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4433 W 29th Ave Ste 101 Denver, CO 80212

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Pop-Up Restaurants

#12. Sweet Cow

– Rating: 4.5/5 (545 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3475 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#11. The Pasty Republic

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 2615 E 3rd Ave Denver, CO 80206

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Tea

#10. High Point Creamery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (165 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2669 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Neveria La Mexicana

– Rating: 4.5/5 (64 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7506 East 36th Ave Denver, CO 80238

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#8. Inside Scoop Creamery – Denver

– Rating: 4.5/5 (195 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1535 Platte St Denver, CO 80202

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#7. Em’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 2829 Fairfax St Denver, CO 80207

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks

#6. Grandma’s Sweet tooth

– Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9656 Washington St Denver, CO 80229

– Categories: Candy Stores, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#5. Los Mangos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (45 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 920 S Federal Blvd Denver, CO 80219

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#4. Scoops

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 1426 E 22nd Ave Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#3. Walia Creamery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (51 reviews)

– Address: 1119 Syracuse St Denver, CO 80220

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Ethiopian

#2. Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts

– Rating: 5.0/5 (62 reviews)

– Address: 2325 E 28th Ave Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#1. MyKings Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0/5 (54 reviews)

– Address: 2851 Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80207

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Shaved Ice, Juice Bars & Smoothies

