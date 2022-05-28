DENVER (Stacker) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Colorado on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

#25. Devil’s Thumb Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 9900 Devils Thumb Rd, Delta, CO 81416-3256

#24. Sanctuary Golf Club

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 7543 Daniels Park Rd, Sedalia, CO 80135-8718

#23. Fox Hollow Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 13410 Morrison Rd, Lakewood, CO 80228-5500

#22. Mount Massive Golf Course and Mt. Elbert Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 259 County Road 5, Leadville, CO 80461-9753

#21. Lakota Canyon Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Clubhouse Dr, New Castle, CO 81647-8507

#20. Vail Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Address: 1775 Sunburst Dr, Vail, CO 81657-5564

#19. Ironbridge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Address: 430 Iron Bridge Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3558

#18. Riverdale Golf Courses

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 13300 Riverdale Rd, Brighton, CO 80602

#17. Eagle Ranch Golf Club

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 50 Lime Park Ave, Eagle, CO 81631

#16. Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 2156 Red Hawk Ridge Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80109-3524

#15. Grand Elk Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 1300 Ten Mile Dr, Granby, CO 80446-8702

#14. Gypsum Creek Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 530 Cotton Ranch Dr x350, Gypsum, CO 81637

#13. Redlands Mesa Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Address: 2299 W Ridges Blvd, Grand Junction, CO 81507-1785

#12. The Broadmoor Golf Courses

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Address: 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

#11. Omni Interlocken Resort Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Address: 800 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021-8864

#10. Telluride Ski & Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Address: 565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435-9521

#9. Haymaker Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 34855 E US Highway 40, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487-9742

#8. Red Sky Golf Club – Norman Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 376 Red Sky Rd, Wolcott, CO 81655

#7. Fossil Trace Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Address: 3050 Illinois St, Golden, CO 80401-6033

#6. Bear Dance Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Address: 6630 Bear Dance Dr, Larkspur, CO 80118-8765

#5. EagleVail Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Address: 459 Eagle Dr, Avon, Beaver Creek, CO 81620

#4. Arrowhead Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Address: 10850 Sundown Trl, Littleton, CO 80125-9077

#3. Mariana Butte Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Address: 701 Clubhouse Dr, Loveland, CO 80537-9195

#2. Breckenridge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Address: 200 Clubhouse Drive, Breckenridge, CO 80424

#1. Estes Park Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Address: 1480 S Saint Vrain Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517-7262

