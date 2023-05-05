Beautiful yellow autumn aspen tree leaves. Taken near Silverton at the Million Dollar Highway, Colorado Rocky Mountains, USA. (Getty Images)

DENVER (Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost of living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Colorado on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. San Juan National Forest

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (582)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Forests

– Address: 15 Burnett Ct, Durango, CO 81301-3647

#29. Coors Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,850)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 1221 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401-1132

#28. Boreas Pass Road

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#27. The John Denver Sanctuary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (724)

– Type of activity: Parks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: near Rio Grande Park, Aspen, CO 81611

#26. Grand Mesa

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (730)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Address: Colorado Highway 65 20090 Baron Lake Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81413

#25. Treasure Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,071)

– Type of activity: Waterfalls

– Address: not available

#24. Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (870)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 522 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657-4550

#23. Colorado State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,620)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1776

#22. 16th Street Mall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,715)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 16th St, Denver, CO 80202

#21. Riverwalk in Downtown Estes Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (745)

– Type of activity: Scenic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#20. Manitou Springs Incline

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (851)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#19. Old Colorado City Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,594)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: West Colorado Ave & 24th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

#18. Lookout Mountain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (898)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Address: not available

#17. New Belgium Brewing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,264)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524-2457

#16. Million Dollar Highway

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (735)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#15. Colorado Chautauqua: Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,337)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 900 Baseline Rd, Boulder, CO 80302-7547

#14. Flatirons

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,126)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails • Geologic Formations

– Address: Boulder Mountain Park, Boulder, CO 80302

#13. Historic Downtown Durango

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,894)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 850 1/2 Main Ave Suite 2, Durango, CO 81301-5434

#12. Skyline Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,242)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#11. Red Rock Canyon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,184)

– Type of activity: Parks • Geologic Formations

– Address: south of U.S. 24 near 31st St. base of Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

#10. Independence Pass

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,725)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Lookouts

– Address: Hwy 82, 20 miles E of Aspen, Aspen, CO 81611

#9. Main Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,950)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#8. Pearl Street Mall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,795)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: Pearl St from 11th to 15th Sts, Boulder, CO 80302

#7. Telluride Mountain Village Gondola

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,959)

– Type of activity: Trams • Public Transportation Systems

– Address: 455 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435-9459

#6. Peak to Peak Scenic Byway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,830)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#5. Hanging Lake Trail

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,207)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#4. United States Air Force Academy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,998)

– Type of activity: Military Bases & Facilities • Educational sites

– Address: 4102 Pinion Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80840-2502

#3. Denver Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,407)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047

#2. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,753)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465-8737

#1. Garden of the Gods

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17,746)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1805 N. 30th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904-1247

