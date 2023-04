DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has arrived in the Mile High City with forecast highs in the 80s this week.

If you are looking for a place to enjoy the warmer weather and get your dog some exercise or fun, we have you covered.

Highest rated dog parks

Here are the highest rated dog parks in the Denver metro area with at least 4.2 stars and 100 or more reviews on Google:

Barnum Dog Park- 360 Hooker St., Denver: 4.3 stars for 459 reviews

Belleview station dog park- 4825 S Newport St., Denver: 4.2 stars for 229 reviews

Berkeley Dog Park- 4601 W 46th Ave., Denver: 4.4 stars for 702 reviews

Carla Madison Dog Park- 2405 E Colfax Ave., Denver: 4.2 stars for 223 reviews

Chatfield Dog Park- 11500 N Roxborough Park Rd., Littleton: 4.8 stars for 672 reviews

Cherry Creek ​Dog Of​f Leash Area- S Entrance Rd., Aurora: 4.8 stars for 1,843 reviews

Dailey Park- 1 S Cherokee St., Denver: 4.2 stars for 366 reviews

Englewood Canine Corral- 4848 S Windermere St., Littleton: 4.4 stars for 466 reviews

First Creek Dog Park- 10100 Havana St., Henderson: 4.3 stars for 155 reviews

Fuller Dog Park- 2801 N Williams St., Denver: 4.4 stars for 440 reviews

Grandview Dog Park- 17500 E Quincy Ave., Aurora: 4.4 stars for 881 reviews

Green Valley Ranch East Park- 4455 Jebel St., Denver: 4.4 stars for 285 reviews

Greenway Off Leash Dog Park- 2002 Spruce St., Denver: 4.5 stars for 836 reviews

Hound Hill Dog Park- 9651 S Quebec St.: 4.5 stars for 182 reviews

Jason Park- 4299 S Jason St., Englewood: 4.5 stars for 417 reviews

Kennedy Dog Park- 9700 E Hampden Ave., Denver: 4.4 stars for 653 reviews

Lowry Dog Park- Yosemite Way & East 4th Place, Denver: 4.4 stars for 649 reviews

Rail Yard Dog Park- 2005 19th St., Denver: 4.4 stars for 114 reviews

Rover’s Run- 3280 Redstone Park Cir, Highlands Ranch: 4.6 stars for 216 reviews

Terrace Park Dog Park- 8729-8799 W 54th Pl., Arvada: 4.4 stars for 215 reviews

Tony Grampsas Dog Park- 4471 Salvia St., Golden: 4.6 stars for 296 reviews

West Arvada Dog Park- 17975 W 64th Ave.: 4.7 stars for 405 reviews

Westminster Hills Dog Park- 10499 Simms St., Westminster: 4.8 stars for 1,723 reviews

Willow Bark Park- 54th Pl., Denver: 4.5 stars for 123 reviews

Wynetka Ponds Bark Park- 5875 S Lowell Blvd., Littleton: 4.4 stars for 485 reviews

