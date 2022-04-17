DENVER (Stacker) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Denver that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Smashburger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 7305 E 35th Ave Ste 165, Denver, CO 80207

#29. Las Margs Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 1521 N Marion St, Denver, CO 80218-1512

#28. Pho 79

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 781 S Federal Blvd Unit B, Denver, CO 80219-3483

#27. Tarasco’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 470 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-2930

#26. Pete’s Gyros Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Address: 2819 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1506

#25. Park Burger – Highlands

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2643 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

#24. Breakfast King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 300 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80223-3231

#23. Little Anita’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 1550 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222-3700

#22. Lazo Empanadas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean

– Address: 1319 22nd St, Denver, CO 80205-2039

#21. Columbine Steak House & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Address: 300 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-1537

#20. Renegade Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Address: 925 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80204-4338

#19. Tom’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 601 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-2019

#18. Kitchen Table BBQ & Comfort Food @ Goosetown Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 3242 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80206

#17. Larkburger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 1617 California St, Denver, CO 80202-3713

#16. Pho 16th St. Vietnamese Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 535 16th St Suite 1, Denver, CO 80202-4235

#15. Uber Sausage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2730 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1426

#14. Denver Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 740 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204-2613

#13. Butcher Block Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1701 38th St, Denver, CO 80216-3653

#12. Steve’s Snappin Dogs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 3525 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1816

#11. The 1UP Arcade Bar – LoDo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 1925 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-5927

#10. El Taco De Mexico

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 714 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204-4429

#9. Fat Sully’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711

#8. Red Rooster Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 5761 Washington St, Denver, CO 80216-1321

#7. Pho 95

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1401 S Federal Blvd Denver, Denver, CO 80219-4720

#6. Pho-natic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 229 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1715

#5. Menya Noodle Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Address: 951 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-2938

#4. Maria Empanada – South Broadway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean

– Address: 1298 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210-1504

#3. Pete’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (340 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Greek

– Address: 1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1302

#2. Mad Greens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Address: 1600 Stout St, Denver, CO 80202-3160

#1. Sam’s No. 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,094 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Address: 1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202-2343

Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.