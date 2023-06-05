(STACKER) — Camping is a growing leisure activity with no signs of slowing down. According to KOA’s 2022 North American Camping report, close to 57 million households in the U.S. and Canada took at least one camping trip in the last year, with tent camping being the most popular way to sleep outdoors.

There are many factors to consider when planning a camping trip, including the amenities. Car camping usually means driving up to your campsite, which allows campers to haul a few more amenities to the campgrounds. These sites may offer electrical outlets, public restrooms (including showers), and a grill or fire pit for cooking. RV camping and cabin rentals may also have these amenities within their unit.

On the other side, backcountry or primitive camping usually involves hiking into a campsite with few to no amenities. For example, at primitive sites, campers may need equipment light enough to carry to their campgrounds. They may also need to hang toiletries to keep wildlife away and treat their drinking water.

The National Park Services manages campgrounds inside 130 park units across the United States. Each state also manages parks with campgrounds, and there are a myriad of privately-owned campgrounds too. According to the North American Camping report, more than half of people tend to camp within 100 miles of their home, but there are endless options for where and how to camp.

People typically must reserve a campsite ahead of time, up to a year in advance for some of the most popular sites. To help you get a head start on planning, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated campgrounds in the Denver metro area using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#4. Hillcrest Village

– Rating: 1.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 1600 Sable Blvd., Aurora, CO 80011

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#3. Chief Hosa Lodge & Campground

– Rating: 2.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 27661 Genesee Dr., Golden, CO 80401

– Categories: Campgrounds

#2. Rainbow Roundup Trout Ranch

– Rating: 3.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 32234 Fish Pond Way, Pine, CO 80470

– Categories: Fishing, Campgrounds

#1. Rampart Range Recreation Area

– Rating: 4.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: Sedalia, CO 80135

– Categories: Parks, Campgrounds

