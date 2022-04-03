DENVER (Stacker) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor.

#30. Thirsty Lion Gastropub Union Station

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1605 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1106

#29. Avelina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1517

#28. D Bar Denver

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 494 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1312

#27. Humboldt Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218-1109

#26. Root Down

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8500 Pena Blvd Concourse C, Denver, CO 80249-6205

#25. Mercantile Dining and Provision

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1705 Wynkoop St Ste 155, Denver, CO 80202-2197

#24. Pete’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1302

#23. Sassafras American Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1816

#22. Bacon Social House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2434 West 44th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211

#21. Ophelia’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Gastropub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1215 20th St, Denver, CO 80202-1405

#20. Steuben’s Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 523 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1329

#19. The Delectable Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1642 Market St, Denver, CO 80202-1514

#18. The Delectable Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 Court Pl Ste 2, Denver, CO 80202-4519

#17. Bistro Vendome

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1420 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705

#16. Four Friends Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2893 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80238-2624

#15. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 N Colorado Blvd. Suite A, Denver, CO 80206

#14. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 141 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1549

#13. True Food Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 E 2nd Ave Unit 101 Suite 101, Denver, CO 80206-4914

#12. City O City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-2204

#11. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6439 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80222

#10. Rioja

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,922 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1431 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704

#9. Jelly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 East 13th Avenue Capitol Hill, Denver, CO 80203

#8. Lucile’s Creole Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 276 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209-1813

#7. WaterCourse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1467

#6. Sam’s No. 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,082 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202-2343

#5. Sassafras American Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3927 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212

#4. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711

#3. Corinne

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1455 California St Le Meridien Hotel, Denver, CO 80202

#2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St Suite 150, Denver, CO 80202-1047

#1. Root Down

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,454 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3507

Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.