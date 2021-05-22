Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

DENVER (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Denver on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

The Universal

#30. The Universal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2911 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211-2019

Denver Biscuit Co.

#29. Denver Biscuit Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4275 Tennyson St Shares space with Atomic Cowboy, Denver, CO 80212-2305

Ellyngton's

#28. Ellyngton’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 321 17th St The Brown Palace, Denver, CO 80202-4003

Altitude Restaurant

#27. Altitude Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 650 15th St, Denver, CO 80202-4207

Bacon Social House

#26. Bacon Social House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2434 West 44th Avenue; Down pedestrian alley tucked back, Denver, CO 80211

Dozens

#25. Dozens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 236 W 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80204-2712

Moonlight Diner

#24. Moonlight Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (681 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6250 Tower Rd, Denver, CO 80249-6703

Syrup Cherry Creek

#23. Syrup Cherry Creek

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Josephine St Ste 20 Suite 20, Denver, CO 80206

The Delectable Egg

#22. The Delectable Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 Court Pl Ste 2, Denver, CO 80202-4519

Devil's Food

#21. Devil’s Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1024 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209-4636

Syrup Downtown

#20. Syrup Downtown

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 999 18th St #105 Suite 105, Denver, CO 80202

Pete's Kitchen

#19. Pete’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1302

Root Down

#18. Root Down

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8500 Pena Blvd Concourse C, Denver, CO 80249-6205

Sassafras American Eatery

#17. Sassafras American Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1816

Edge Restaurant & Bar

#16. Edge Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241

City O City

#15. City O City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-2204

Four Friends Kitchen

#14. Four Friends Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2893 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80238-2624

Denver Biscuit Company

#13. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 141 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1549

Jelly Cafe

#12. Jelly Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 East 13th Avenue Capitol Hill, Denver, CO 80203

Denver Biscuit Company

#11. Denver Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711

Corinne

#10. Corinne

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1455 California St Le Meridien Hotel, Denver, CO 80202

WaterCourse

#9. WaterCourse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1467

Lucile's Creole Cafe

#8. Lucile’s Creole Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 276 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209-1813

The Delectable Egg

#7. The Delectable Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1642 Market St, Denver, CO 80202-1514

The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

#6. The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6439 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80222

Sassafras American Eatery

#5. Sassafras American Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3927 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212

Sam's No. 3

#4. Sam’s No. 3

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,054 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Southwestern

– Price: $

– Address: 1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202-2343

Snooze

#3. Snooze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 N Colorado Blvd. Suite A, Denver, CO 80205

Snooze an AM Eatery

#2. Snooze an AM Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (943 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St Suite 150, Denver, CO 80202-1047

Snooze an AM Eatery

#1. Snooze an AM Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2262 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2019