DENVER (Stacker) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Colorado using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#6. Trinidad State Junior College (Trinidad)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $10,897

#5. Lamar Community College (Lamar)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $11,437

#4. Pickens Technical College (Aurora)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,477

#3. Northeastern Junior College (Sterling)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $13,751

#2. Otero Junior College (La Junta)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,082

#1. Aims Community College (Greeley)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,812



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.