DENVER (Stacker) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO.

#50. Chemists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $95,870

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#49. Credit analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,320

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#48. Food scientists and technologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,460

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#47. Network and computer systems administrators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,530

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#46. Occupational health and safety specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,560

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#45. Operations research analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,630

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#44. Management analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#43. Materials engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,780

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#42. Chemical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,790

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#41. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $100,670

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#40. Civil engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $101,980

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#39. Electrical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $102,930

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#38. Environmental engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $103,350

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#37. Industrial engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $103,910

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#36. Computer programmers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $106,370

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#35. Financial examiners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,090

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#34. Mechanical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,450

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#33. Hydrologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,950

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#32. Information security analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $108,140

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#31. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $109,910

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#30. Construction managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $111,310

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#29. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $111,570

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#28. Actuaries

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,030

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#27. Computer systems analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,060

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#26. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#25. Emergency management directors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,130

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#24. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,720

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

#23. Electronics engineers, except computer

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,890

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#22. Software developers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $120,750

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#21. Computer network architects

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#20. Computer hardware engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $129,640

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#19. Sales engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $133,400

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#18. Medical and health services managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $133,560

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#17. General and operations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $139,000

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#16. Aerospace engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $140,660

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#15. Petroleum engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $146,250

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#14. Compensation and benefits managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $147,740

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#13. Training and development managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $148,360

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $148,390

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Industrial production managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $149,140

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#10. Human resources managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $161,620

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $162,510

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#8. Marketing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $162,980

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#7. Advertising and promotions managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $166,620

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#6. Purchasing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $168,140

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $174,970

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Sales managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $177,430

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $178,130

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Financial managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $180,660

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#1. Chief executives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $249,780

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.