DENVER (Stacker) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO.
#50. Chemists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $95,870
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#49. Credit analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,320
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#48. Food scientists and technologists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,460
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#47. Network and computer systems administrators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,530
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#46. Occupational health and safety specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,560
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#45. Operations research analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,630
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#44. Management analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#43. Materials engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,780
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#42. Chemical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,790
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#41. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $100,670
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#40. Civil engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $101,980
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#39. Electrical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $102,930
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#38. Environmental engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $103,350
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#37. Industrial engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $103,910
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#36. Computer programmers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $106,370
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#35. Financial examiners
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,090
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#34. Mechanical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,450
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#33. Hydrologists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,950
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#32. Information security analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,140
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#31. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $109,910
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#30. Construction managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $111,310
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#29. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $111,570
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#28. Actuaries
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,030
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#27. Computer systems analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,060
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#26. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#25. Emergency management directors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,130
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#24. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,720
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
#23. Electronics engineers, except computer
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,890
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#22. Software developers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,750
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 25,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#21. Computer network architects
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#20. Computer hardware engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $129,640
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#19. Sales engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $133,400
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#18. Medical and health services managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $133,560
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#17. General and operations managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $139,000
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#16. Aerospace engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $140,660
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#15. Petroleum engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $146,250
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
#14. Compensation and benefits managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $147,740
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#13. Training and development managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $148,360
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#12. Natural sciences managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $148,390
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#11. Industrial production managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $149,140
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#10. Human resources managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $161,620
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#9. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $162,510
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#8. Marketing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $162,980
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#7. Advertising and promotions managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $166,620
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#6. Purchasing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $168,140
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#5. Computer and information systems managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $174,970
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#4. Sales managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $177,430
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $178,130
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#2. Financial managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $180,660
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#1. Chief executives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $249,780
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.