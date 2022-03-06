DENVER (Stacker) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Denver that don’t require a college degree.
#25. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $77,720
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)
– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.
#24. Wellhead pumpers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $79,020
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,500
– Employment: 12,050
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($79,020)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($75,580)
— Greeley, CO ($74,100)
– Job description: Operate power pumps and auxiliary equipment to produce flow of oil or gas from wells in oil field.
#23. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,110
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.
#22. Fire inspectors and investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,600
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,680
– Employment: 14,010
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)
– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.
#21. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)
— Redding, CA ($112,850)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)
– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.
#20. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $82,540
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)
— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)
– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.
#19. Transportation inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $83,970
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)
– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.
#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $84,710
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 21,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)
— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)
— Boulder, CO ($94,870)
– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.
#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $85,920
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Danbury, CT ($112,810)
— Napa, CA ($101,850)
— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)
– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.
#16. Power distributors and dispatchers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $85,930
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)
– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.
#15. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $87,290
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,940
– Employment: 15,650
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($94,610)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)
– Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.
#14. Power plant operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $87,390
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)
— Redding, CA ($106,030)
– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.
#13. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $87,830
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,040
– Employment: 128,300
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)
– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.
#12. Real estate sales agents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $90,220
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($106,280)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)
– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.
#11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $91,690
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,200
– Employment: 24,730
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)
– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.
#10. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $92,160
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– Employment: 40,480
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)
— Billings, MT ($95,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)
– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.
#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $93,950
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,150
– Employment: 23,070
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)
— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)
– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.
#8. Detectives and criminal investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,550
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)
— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)
– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.
#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $104,140
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)
— Boulder, CO ($107,230)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).
#6. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $104,180
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,170
– Employment: 69,000
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)
– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)
– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,010
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)
– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.
#3. Commercial pilots
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $121,230
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)
— Medford, OR ($152,730)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)
– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $129,530
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.
#1. Athletes and sports competitors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $182,290
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,740
– Employment: 8,380
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,690)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($182,290)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($102,400)
– Job description: Compete in athletic events.