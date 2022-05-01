DENVER (Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $60,710
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#49. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,620
– Employment: 10,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#48. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $61,060
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#47. Industrial machinery mechanics
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $62,710
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#46. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $63,000
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,700
– Employment: 18,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)
#45. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $63,680
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#44. Bailiffs
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $64,060
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,730
– Employment: 18,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)
— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)
#43. Meter readers, utilities
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $64,160
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,160
– Employment: 26,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)
#42. Millwrights
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $64,210
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#41. Automotive body and related repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $64,950
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,430
– Employment: 137,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#40. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $65,430
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,750
– Employment: 160,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)
#39. Advertising sales agents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $66,320
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#38. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $66,390
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,490
– Employment: 20,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($59,690)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)
#37. Insurance sales agents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $68,410
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#36. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $69,730
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#35. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $69,790
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#34. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $71,650
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#33. Construction and building inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $72,590
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#32. Tax preparers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $73,170
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,710
– Employment: 62,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#31. Airfield operations specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $74,830
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,360
– Employment: 10,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($88,510)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($80,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,230)
#30. Real estate sales agents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $75,090
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#29. Occupational health and safety technicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $75,800
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,870
– Employment: 20,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#28. Rail car repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $76,530
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,250
– Employment: 22,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,690)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($76,530)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($74,740)
#27. Crane and tower operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $76,700
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $77,080
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#25. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $77,900
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 19,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#24. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#23. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $79,960
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#22. Real estate brokers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,020
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– Employment: 44,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#21. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,200
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,240
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#19. Gas plant operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,250
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,290
– Employment: 14,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#18. Food service managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $81,430
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#17. Transportation inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $81,860
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $83,310
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 22,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#15. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $83,830
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#14. Private detectives and investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $87,020
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#13. Lodging managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $90,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#12. Power distributors and dispatchers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $91,430
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#11. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– Employment: 40,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
#10. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $92,260
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,770
– Employment: 3,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($92,260)
— Eastern New Mexico nonmetropolitan area ($80,820)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($79,570)
#9. Gambling managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $95,440
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,440
– Employment: 3,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)
#8. Power plant operators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,950
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $97,360
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,200
– Employment: 24,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#6. Detectives and criminal investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $101,330
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $102,550
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#4. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $106,420
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $115,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,540
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#1. Commercial pilots
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $130,160
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
